Sunday Brunch: Biscuits and Gravy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Julius Russell of Tale of 2 Chefs stopped by WGN Weekend Morning shows to share his recipe for Biscuits and Gravy.

For more info on private chef and catering services visit www.Taleof2Chefs.com

RECIPE

Chef Julius’ Biscuits & Gravy

*1lb ground turkey, plus 2TB olive oil or canola oil

*2 tablespoon ground sage; *1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh thyme

*1 ½ tablespoons light brown sugar; *1½ teaspoons Chef Julius Salt Blend

*1 teaspoon crushed fennel seed; *1 teaspoon fennel pollen

*½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes; *1 teaspoon Chef Julius Black Pepper Blend

*1 teaspoon Chef Julius Creole Dust; *¼ teaspoon garlic powder; *¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

*** OR YOU CAN USE 1LB of store purchased ground breakfast sausage***

2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

1 small shallot (finely diced)

1 pkg biscuits (your favorite store brand)

½ stick UNSALTED BUTTER

¼ -1/2 cup of all-purpose flour

3-4 scallions (finely chopped)

Directions:

Mix the fresh sausage and let rest for 30 minutes. Or place store brand sausage in a large, deep skillet. Once the sausage has evenly browned, remove sausage with a slotted spoon, leaving the drippings in the pan.

At this point, follow the directions for cooking the biscuits and set aside. (keep warm)

In the sausage pan, add the butter until it starts to bubble. Next, add flour, and stir until smooth.

Lower the heat and cook until light brown.

Slowly whisk in milk and as it thickens, add the cream.

Add in the cooked sausage. Cook on low heat for 8-10 minutes.

If mix is too thick, add more milk

Taste & adjust the seasoning with ONLY salt & pepper (CHEF JULIUS)