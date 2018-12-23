Police ask for help locating missing 80-year-old woman with dementia

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for an 80-year-old woman who has been missing from the South Side since last week.

Police say Lessie Patton was last seen on December 17 on the 1200 block of south Racine Avenue. Patton suffers from mild dementia, police say, and they’re classifying her as a “high risk missing person.”

Patton is described as an African-American woman with a medium complexion, 5’9″ tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.