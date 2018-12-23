Paul M. Banks looks ahead to the College Football Playoff Semifinals on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Six years ago, they were on the major stage late in the season, eyeing a chance to end an over two-decade National Championship drought.

Things didn't go so well that night in Miami Gardens, as Notre Dame was completely dominated in a loss to Alabama in the BCS National Championship Game. Since then, Brian Kelly has been building the program up with better talent in hopes of doing better when the Irish would get back to that stage again.

Now in 2018, they've got another shot. But getting to a title game will take not one but two victories in the College Footbal Playoff, with the first game coming against Clemson.

Paul M. Banks of TheSportsBank.net will be at AT&T Stadium for the Cotton Bowl, and he discussed what he expects out of the game on Sports Feed Sunday with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur. You can watch his discussion in the video above or below.