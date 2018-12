× Man stabbed on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man was stabbed by a 26-year-old man on the CTA Red Line train near the Roosevelt stop.

Police said the man was stabbed in the neck and ear around 7:20 a.m. Sunday morning near 22 E. Roosevelt Road.

The 23-year-old was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody.

No further information was provided.