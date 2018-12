Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Families combined quality time with checking gifts off their lists on Michigan Avenue and across the country Sunday.

Whether it was shopping, browsing the holiday window displays, or reminding Santa what to leave under the tree (for one last time), many families continued an annual tradition by visiting stores across the city.

WGN's Andrea Darlas caught up with some last-minute shoppers, and kids who shared what they hope Santa brings for Christmas this year.