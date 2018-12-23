Kevin Powell discusses the Bears’ win over the 49ers on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Just as he was starting his segment on Sports Feed, the Bears' 11th victory of the season went final.

It was a game that had more stress than pleasure, but in the end a triumph over the 49ers adds another memorable chapter to an incredible turnaround year for the franchise.

Kevin Powell of WGN Radio was on set to discuss this win along with others over the past three-and-a-half months as they march towards their first postseason in eight years. He talked about a number of different angles with the team with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur on the show, and you can watch all of it in the video above or below.