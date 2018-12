Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A fire destroyed a warehouse in the city's West Englewood neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. at 2235 W. 74th Street at the IIK Transport building. The fire was struck out around 6:30 a.m. but restarted around 7 a.m. and was put out once more.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.