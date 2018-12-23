× Fans give emotional goodbye to Sabatino’s on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — After 49 years, Sabatino’s is closing its doors for good.

A red awning on Irving Park Road has long marked the entrance to the Italian-American institution on the Northwest Side. Its sign, which for decades displayed congratulations for weddings and graduations, now simply reads, “THANK YOU FOR 41 YEARS.”

A festive and busy lunch hour was served with a bit of sadness on the last day of service Sunday. Customers say they loved the restaurant not just for its food, but also for the brothers behind it. The third and longest-serving owners of the restaurant, Enzo and Angelo Pagni took over back in 1977.

Now it’s time for the brothers to relax, travel and enjoy their grandkids, they said. They announced the restaurant would be closing back in August, and the tables have been filled ever since.

About 50 employees work at the iconic restaurant, and while they’ve known about the closing since August, many stayed on through the last day.