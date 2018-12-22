Report: Cubs agree to deal with Kendall Graveman

CHICAGO – The Cubs haven’t made much noise in the offseason, but they’re adding another arm to the pitching staff.

According to multiple reports, Kendall Graveman agreed to a deal Saturday to come to the North Side.

The Cubs are close to signing pitcher Kendall Graveman. 78 career starts, 4.38 ERA. Been with Oakland the last 4 years — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) December 22, 2018

Confirmed: Cubs close to signing RHP Kendall Graveman to big/league deal. Still rehabbing from Tommy John. Not a candidate for opening roster. 23-29, 4.38 in 78 career GS, 5 relief appearances. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) December 22, 2018

Kendall Graveman: 2019 – $575,000

2019 Escalator: 1 active day – 2019 salary increases to the rate of $2M. 2020 – $3M (club option)

Can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses. If 2020 option not exercised player will become XXB free agent. #Cubs — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 22, 2018

The Athletics let Graveman walk following an up and down year in Oakland. The Opening Day starter went 0-5 before he was optioned to the minors, briefly returning to the big league roster for his only win of the season. He was sent down for good in early May, landing on the disabled list shortly after.

Graveman underwent Tommy John surgery in July. It’s unclear if and when he’ll be ready for the 2019 season. The 28-year-old right-hander has a career 4.38 ERA in 78 starts and 5 relief appearances.