Report: Cubs agree to deal with Kendall Graveman

CHICAGO – The Cubs haven’t made much noise in the offseason, but they’re adding another arm to the pitching staff.
According to multiple reports, Kendall Graveman agreed to a deal Saturday to come to the North Side.
The Athletics let Graveman walk following an up and down year in Oakland. The Opening Day starter went 0-5 before he was optioned to the minors, briefly returning to the big league roster for his only win of the season. He was sent down for good in early May, landing on the disabled list shortly after.
Graveman underwent Tommy John surgery in July. It’s unclear if and when he’ll be ready for the 2019 season. The 28-year-old right-hander has a career 4.38 ERA in 78 starts and 5 relief appearances.