More like Pedia-Lit: Pedialyte now making hydration mix for adults… and you know why

Pedialyte is stepping up their game – just in time for holiday parties and the granddaddy of them all, New Year’s Eve.

The company, which is known for their hydration products for children, has fans in the adult market as a hangover helper.

And the product, made by Chicago area based Abbot, is now making waves on social media their latest contribution to the cause, Pedialyte Sparkling Rush Powder, made and marketed specifically to adults.

Their website states:

Pedialyte Sparkling Rush Powder Packs are a fizzy way to quickly replenish fluids and electrolytes lost to dehydration. … Pedialyte Sparkling Rush Powder Packs are a clear, great-tasting way to rehydrate without any artificial colors. Designed with an optimal balance of electrolytes and sugar, Pedialyte Sparkling Rush Powder Packs replace fluids and electrolytes more effectively than sports drinks to help prevent dehydration* caused by vomiting, diarrhea, exercise, travel, and heat exhaustion.

While they aren’t specifically saying it’s a treatment for hangovers, Twitter knows better.

Pedialyte made a hangover cure for adults. they were inspired by social media posts, aka the thousands of us that were using baby formula to nourish our disgraced bodies pic.twitter.com/EEWSCrmlnm — that one elf you aren’t sure of (@kristarose95) December 21, 2018

My champagne won’t be the only thing sparkling on New Years 😏💃🏽🍾 #teampedialyte @pedialyte pic.twitter.com/fJ0DZWDO7a — Jamie Rix (@JmeRix) December 21, 2018

Pedialyte doesn’t claim to cure hangovers, and it doesn’t pay influencers. But it’s become the most popular morning-after product on the market. Here’s how. https://t.co/1E1Add39KV pic.twitter.com/h6wiTCRwvd — Vox (@voxdotcom) September 11, 2018

my chances of surviving nye have rocketed from 2.7 to 58.4% thank u #TeamPedialyte 😩 pic.twitter.com/2iaTwEvmai — b (@bboothie) December 20, 2018

Drank Pedialyte to recover for my birthday and got a care package in today with some more Pedialyte merch. Y’all are the 🐐 @pedialyte #TeamPedialyte 😭🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/EMFrQbNayX — Bobby the Ref (@BobbytheBause) December 21, 2018

Woke up to find this on my doorstep this morning after the Travis Scott show😍😭 true Lifesavers!! @pedialyte #TeamPedialyte #Pedialyte2019 pic.twitter.com/5f15QelOUd — G Balvin (@BasedGilbert) December 21, 2018