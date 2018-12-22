Making calzones with Mario Manfredini

Mario Manfredini, the battalion chief at the Berwyn Fire Department shared his recipe for calzones.

Ingredients:

For the dough:

Use your favorite bread or pizza dough recipes OR go to the store or your favorite pizza joint and ask for two fresh 18” pizza dough rounds.

Filling:

1             pound of Prosciutto Cotto or Polish Ham sliced thin

1             pound of Hot Capicola or Hot Ham sliced thin

1             pound of Mortadella sliced thin

1             pound of Peperoni sliced thin

1             pound of Mozzarella Chess sliced thin

1             pound of Brick Cheese sliced thin

2             pounds of Ricotta Cheese (drained)

2             large eggs

1             cup or grated Parmesan Cheese

4             Red Peppers (roasted)

1             Jar of Mario’s Marinara

Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, Kosher Salt, Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, Granulated Garlic and Fresh Basil

 

Cooking Instructions for two Calzones:

  1. Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees
  2. Drain ricotta cheese in colander, once all excess water is removed blend ricotta with two eggs, parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, granulated garlic, chopped fresh basil to taste.
  3. Roll dough into 18” round and spread a generous amount of Mario’s Marinara on dough keeping a ½-inch border along the entire perimeter.
  4. Divide each ingredient in half and layer each ingredient down the middle of the dough stacking cheese and meat (mozzarella – ham – brick – ricotta – red peppers – mozzarella – mortadella – brick – peperoni – mozzarella)
  5. Fold the bottom third in toward the middle, fold again, seal the corners and invert.
  6. Place on a greased baking sheet and brush the exterior of the dough with olive oil as well.
  7. Place the calzone in the oven for 35 – 45 minutes.
  8. Let calzone rest for 10 minutes and then slice to your desired thickness using warmed Mario’s Marinara as a dipping sauce.