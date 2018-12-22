Making calzones with Mario Manfredini

Mario Manfredini, the battalion chief at the Berwyn Fire Department shared his recipe for calzones.
Ingredients:
For the dough:
Use your favorite bread or pizza dough recipes OR go to the store or your favorite pizza joint and ask for two fresh 18” pizza dough rounds.
Filling:
1 pound of Prosciutto Cotto or Polish Ham sliced thin
1 pound of Hot Capicola or Hot Ham sliced thin
1 pound of Mortadella sliced thin
1 pound of Peperoni sliced thin
1 pound of Mozzarella Chess sliced thin
1 pound of Brick Cheese sliced thin
2 pounds of Ricotta Cheese (drained)
2 large eggs
1 cup or grated Parmesan Cheese
4 Red Peppers (roasted)
1 Jar of Mario’s Marinara
Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, Kosher Salt, Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, Granulated Garlic and Fresh Basil
Cooking Instructions for two Calzones:
- Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees
- Drain ricotta cheese in colander, once all excess water is removed blend ricotta with two eggs, parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, granulated garlic, chopped fresh basil to taste.
- Roll dough into 18” round and spread a generous amount of Mario’s Marinara on dough keeping a ½-inch border along the entire perimeter.
- Divide each ingredient in half and layer each ingredient down the middle of the dough stacking cheese and meat (mozzarella – ham – brick – ricotta – red peppers – mozzarella – mortadella – brick – peperoni – mozzarella)
- Fold the bottom third in toward the middle, fold again, seal the corners and invert.
- Place on a greased baking sheet and brush the exterior of the dough with olive oil as well.
- Place the calzone in the oven for 35 – 45 minutes.
- Let calzone rest for 10 minutes and then slice to your desired thickness using warmed Mario’s Marinara as a dipping sauce.