Making calzones with Mario Manfredini

Mario Manfredini, the battalion chief at the Berwyn Fire Department shared his recipe for calzones.

Ingredients:

For the dough:

Use your favorite bread or pizza dough recipes OR go to the store or your favorite pizza joint and ask for two fresh 18” pizza dough rounds.

Filling:

1 pound of Prosciutto Cotto or Polish Ham sliced thin

1 pound of Hot Capicola or Hot Ham sliced thin

1 pound of Mortadella sliced thin

1 pound of Peperoni sliced thin

1 pound of Mozzarella Chess sliced thin

1 pound of Brick Cheese sliced thin

2 pounds of Ricotta Cheese (drained)

2 large eggs

1 cup or grated Parmesan Cheese

4 Red Peppers (roasted)

1 Jar of Mario’s Marinara

Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, Kosher Salt, Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, Granulated Garlic and Fresh Basil

Cooking Instructions for two Calzones: