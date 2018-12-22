× Is there any truth to the old saying ‘Red sky in morning, sailors’ warning’?

Dear Tom,

Is there any truth to the old sailor’s saying “Red sky in morning, sailors’ warning. Red sky at night, sailors’ delight”?

Mark Lowell, Indiana

Dear Mark,

There absolutely is. Variations of this adage can be traced back to biblical times and are based on the experiences of mariners who sailed the Earth’s middle latitudes, where storms generally travel from west to east. The sky appears red when the setting or rising sun illuminates the underside of clouds. A red sunset often means that there are clouds in the east and clear skies to the west, an indication of approaching high pressure and good weather. Red skies in the morning can mean clouds invading from the west, often the forerunner of approaching storms.

The sky appears red when the setting or rising sun illuminates the underside of clouds.