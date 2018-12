CHICAGO – Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire on Chicago’s North Side.

Firefighters responded to the 6400 block of Ravenswood Avenue for the extra alarm fire around noon Saturday.

Chicago FD on scene of fire 6417 Ravenswood @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/cM9gBYciyW — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) December 22, 2018

Traffic in the area is experiencing delays.

Earlier Saturday and nearby, a single-story building was damaged in a fire in 7000 block of North Clark in Rogers Park.

Officials have not said if the fires are related.

This a developing story. Check back for details.