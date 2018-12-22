Chicago Officer Eduardo Marmolejo to be laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police Officer Eduardo Marmolejo will be laid to rest today.

Mamolejo and Officer Conrad Gary were struck and killed by a commuter train Monday while pursuing a shooting suspect. A man has since been charged in the incident.

Funeral services for Marmolejo will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel.

Marmolejo is a father of three. Before joining the police department, he worked as an emergency room technician at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Friends said the father of three was overjoyed to be able to join the ranks of the Chicago Police Department. He appreciated the city and wanted to serve.

A 6-hour wake for Marmolejo was held Friday at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home.

Marmolejo and Gary are the third and fourth Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty this year. Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot dead in February while pursuing a person of interest in a shooting downtown. Officer Samuel Jimenez was gunned down last month in the Mercy Hospital and Medical Center shooting, which also took the lives of an emergency room doctor and a pharmacy resident.