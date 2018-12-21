× Woman, 88, missing after calling daughter to say she was lost

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — Police are searching for an 88-year-old woman missing from south suburban Palos Heights.

Delores Eriksen left Palos Heights on Thursday morning to drive east to Evergreen Park. Police say she called her daughter around 3:45 p.m. Thursday to say that she had become lost and thought she was in Indiana. She does not have a cell phone and borrowed a phone to make this call.

Eriksen drives a light green 2012 Ford Focus with Illinois license plates and avoids driving on highways.

Police say she is 5’2″ and 135 pounds with gray hair. She was last seen wearing a short light blue coat and glasses, and carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information on Eriksen’s location should contact the Cook County Sheriff’s Department at (847) 294-4733.