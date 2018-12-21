Dear Tom,

What is the difference between hoar frost and rime ice?

Thanks,

Diann Thomas

Westmont

Dear Diann,

Hoarfrost is a direct deposition of atmospheric moisture in the form of ice crystals on small diameter objects like tree branches, plant stems, wires, poles, etc. without the moisture ever passing through the liquid phase. It typically forms on clear, cold and calm nights and can give objects an almost “fairyland” appearance especially during the early morning hours when the frost is brilliantly illuminated by the low angle sunlight. The term hoar is a reference to the frosty coating and comes from the word hoary which means white or gray with age, or showing characteristics of age; especially having white or gray hair. Rime ice is a deposit of ice that forms when supercooled cloud or fog droplets rapidly freeze when coming in contact with an object.