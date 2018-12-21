× Last-minute shopping? These stores have expanded hours

CHICAGO — Kohl’s is now open 24 hours until Christmas Eve.

It’s one of many national retailers expanding hours ahead of the holiday to attract last-minute shoppers.

Amazon is offering same-day delivery on Christmas Eve in select cities, including Chicago. To check available shipping options in your area, click here.

Target and Ross stores will be open until 10 p.m. Many Walgreens locations are open until midnight Christmas Eve, with regular hours on Christmas Day.

USA Today has compiled an extensive list of retail-chain hours. View the full list here.