For over 50 years, Butch McGuire’s has been lighting up the lives of Chicago families

CHICAGO -- Heading to a bar with your family this holiday season? It may not exactly your typical Christmas tradition, unless that bar is Butch McGuire’s on Division Street.

For more than 50 years, folks have been lining up for a bar stool at one of Chicago’s most iconic bars and in December the neighborhood saloon goes full tilt Christmas.

Many of the families packing in for weekend brunch are third and fourth generation customers.

It was a tradition started by McGuire himself in the mid-1960s. At first, it was just a few lights and two mobiles, but McGuire had far grander plans. He bought window displays from the old Goldblatt’s Department Store.

When he ran out of room on the floor, the Christmas loot was hung from the ceiling.

McGuire also donated a huge portion of December bar sales to a charity called Santa Clause Anonymous that helped families all over Chicago. When he passed in 2006, son Bobby continued the goodwill with huge donations to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls.

The bar not only lights up Division Street but the lives of families and children all over Chicago.