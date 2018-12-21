Fallen Chicago police Officer Eduardo Marmolejo remembered at wake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Funeral services for Chicago police Officer Eduardo Marmolejo will be held Saturday morning.

The services begin at 11 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel. A wake was held Friday afternoon.

Mamolejo and Officer Conrad Gary were struck and killed by a commuter train Monday while pursuing a shooting suspect. A man has since been charged in the incident.

They are the third and fourth Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty this year. Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot dead in February while pursuing a person of interest in a shooting downtown. Officer Samuel Jimenez was gunned down last month at the Mercy Hospital and Medical Center shooting, which also took the lives of an emergency room doctor and a pharmacy resident.

Before he joined the police department, Marmolejo worked as an emergency room technician at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Friends said the father of three was overjoyed to be able to join the ranks of the Chicago Police Department. He appreciated the city and wanted to serve.

Funeral services for Gary were held Friday.