After a November that produced 12.7 inches of snow, or 10 times the normal for the month, flakes have been noticeably absent. Through Friday, only .3 inches of snow has accumulated at O’Hare International Airport since December 1st. On average, the city receives 5.2 inches by this point in the month. The absence of snow is not confined to the Chicago area. As of Friday, a mere 17.5% of the continental U.S. observed an inch or more of snow cover. Normally, about 38% of the country is snow covered on the first day of Winter. The widespread lack of snow has contributed to our recent mild spell. Friday’s average temperature of 35 was 9 degrees above normal, making it the 11th straight day to post a temperature surplus. With no snow cover, polar air masses modify faster, and to a greater degree, losing their potency as they settle southward.
December’s snow drought forecast to continue
-
Cold eases for Black Friday, but wintery weather is to return
-
Snow and Cold Saturday—warmup starts Wednesday
-
Sticking snow, icy conditions likely over portions of the Chicago area Thursday
-
Winter Storm Warning for Chicago-area Sunday: Deteriorating travel conditions, heavy snowfall expected
-
Mild pattern to dominate the rest of December
-
-
Midweek warming due to follow frigid Tuesday
-
Snow ends, sun comes out, then snow returns
-
A cold start to the week – seasonal by Thursday
-
Does the fact we’re way above average for rain fall this summer mean we are likely to have more than normal snow fall this winter?
-
Chilly temperatures to persist through weekend
-
-
Rainy, seasonably mild Thursday
-
November cold spell has entered its third week
-
Early season snow looks to hinder Friday morning commute