Bulls Game Notes For Friday vs. Orlando

➢ The Magic had lost five straight matchups with the Bulls before winning the first one this season, 97-91 on December 13. However, Orlando does still have a five-game losing streak in Chicago, averaging a mere 87.4 points compared to the Bulls’ 108.6.

➢ Orlando let the Spurs shoot 64.9 percent in a 129-90 home loss Wednesday, the highest field-goal percentage ever by a Magic opponent. Their average opponent field-goal percentage of 47.6 at home this season is third-worst in the NBA and on pace to be second-worst in team history (48.7 in 1989-90).

➢ Chicago has failed to score 100 points in six consecutive games, the second-longest streak in the NBA this season behind Memphis’ current seven-game stretch. The Bulls haven’t gone more than six straight games without scoring 100 since the 2013-14 season (seven games).

➢ Nikola Vucevic should return after missing one game for the birth of his son. He’s coming off his 20 th double-double, a total he’s reached in all seven seasons he’s spent with the Magic. In that span, his 243 double-doubles are seventh-most in the NBA and second-most in team history (Dwight Howard – 457).

➢ Lauri Markkanen failed to score in double figures Wednesday for the third time in six games. That happened just eight times in his first 71 NBA games.