Bulls Game Notes For Friday vs. Orlando

Posted 4:03 PM, December 21, 2018, by
The Magic had lost five straight matchups with the Bulls before winning the first one this season, 97-91 on December 13. However, Orlando does still have a five-game losing streak in Chicago, averaging a mere 87.4 points compared to the Bulls’ 108.6.
Orlando let the Spurs shoot 64.9 percent in a 129-90 home loss Wednesday, the highest field-goal percentage ever by a Magic opponent. Their average opponent field-goal percentage of 47.6 at home this season is third-worst in the NBA and on pace to be second-worst in team history (48.7 in 1989-90).
Chicago has failed to score 100 points in six consecutive games, the second-longest streak in the NBA this season behind Memphis’ current seven-game stretch. The Bulls haven’t gone more than six straight games without scoring 100 since the 2013-14 season (seven games).
Nikola Vucevic should return after missing one game for the birth of his son. He’s coming off his 20th double-double, a total he’s reached in all seven seasons he’s spent with the Magic. In that span, his 243 double-doubles are seventh-most in the NBA and second-most in team history (Dwight Howard – 457).
Lauri Markkanen failed to score in double figures Wednesday for the third time in six games. That happened just eight times in his first 71 NBA games.
Bobby Portis is expected to miss the next two to four weeks because of a sprained ankle suffered Wednesday. Since the 2016-17 All-Star break – around when Portis became a regular part of the Bulls’ rotation – the team is 7-25 (.219) when he doesn’t play.