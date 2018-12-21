× Blackhawks Game Notes For Friday @ Colorado

(19-10-6)

➢ Chicago has won two straight, notching a power-play goal in each game. The Blackhawks have won five of their last seven games in which they get at least one power-play goal. However, their 12.8 success rate on the power play is the second worst in hockey (Flyers, 12.1).

➢ The Avs have allowed 10 power-play goals in their last eight games. They have killed only 66.7 percent of power plays this month, second worst in the NHL (Capitals, 65.5). The Blackhawks are right behind them at 68.8 percent.

➢ Colorado earned a point against Chicago in all four matchups last season, outscoring the Hawks, 17-6. That 2.8 goals per game differential was Chicago’s worst in a season against a single opponent since getting outscored by San Jose by an average of 3.3 goals in 2006-07 (minimum four games).

➢ Patrick Kane notched two goals in the win over Dallas, his 41 st career multi-goal game. Only Jeremy Roenick (48) has more such multi-goal games in the last 30 seasons among Chicago skaters.

➢ Gabriel Landeskog has scored six times in his last five games. His 23 goals are tied with Joe Sakic in 1995-96 for the most by an Avs skater through 35 games since the team moved to Colorado in 1995-96.