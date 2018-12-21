Bill Daley proposes renaming Dan Ryan Expressway after Obama
CHICAGO — Chicago mayoral candidate Bill Daley is proposing a name change for the Dan Ryan Expressway.
He wants to rename it for his former boss, President Barack Obama. Daley served as Obama’s Chief of Staff in 2011.
Even though a section of Interstate 55 was recently named for Obama, Daley said in a statement: “Barack Obama is from Chicago. He owns a home here. This is where the Obama library is based. I’d like to see the legislature act on this early next year.”
He also said: “Renaming the highway for President Obama will be a daily reminder for all of us that America’s first African-American President was shaped by Chicago. We were part of history.”
A stretch of the 134 Freeway in California was recently renamed after the president.