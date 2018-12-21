Actor and Comedian Tommy Davidson is back bringing sunshine and laughs to Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the funniest, most talented comedians with exceptional range, Tommy Davidson known for standout roles in film, TV and animated series -- is performing at the Chicago Improv in Chicago, Illinois from Dec 21-23. As you can imagine, Tommy delivers any time he is interviewed; his current material is a whole new level of funny. We would love to set up an interview with you tethered to the performances at Chicago Improv.

As you know, Tommy has earned a reputation as an extraordinary performer. Best known as one of the stars of the groundbreaking television shows, In Living Color, as well as the force behind Turner Network's #1 animated series,Black Dynamite, Tommy's visibility has allowed him to become a household name known for his innovative talent. Also, known for hysterical roles in features ranging from starring opposite Jim Carrey in "Ace Ventura II: When Nature Calls" to Halle Berry in "Strictly Business" and in Spike Lee's "Bamboozled." Most recently, he shoots season three “Vacation Creation”.

TOMMY DAVIDSON

THROUGH SUNDAY

Chicago Improv

INSIDE WOODFIELD MALL

SCHAUMBURG

CHICAGO.IMPROV.COM

