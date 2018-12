CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department says two people were rescued from Lake Michigan and one is still unaccounted for.

Emergency crews responded to North Avenue Beach at about 7:30 a.m. Friday.

People in water north ave and lakefront. 2 people rescued. One still unaccounted for. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 21, 2018

There are no divers in the water, but a boat search is being conducted. Divers are standing by.

The conditions of the people rescued is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.