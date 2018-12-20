Petition challenges may delay start of early voting in mayoral election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Investigates

CHICAGO — The February mayoral election highlights how complicated it can be to get on a ballot. Usually candidates with the most money can put on a strong plan to gather the signatures needed—but those petitions are often challenged.

A potential candidate needs 12,500 signatures to get in the ballot for the mayoral race—one of the highest amounts in the country. In a race for alderman, it’s 473.

WGN Investigates’ Lourdes Duarte explains the process that could delay the start of early voting in the upcoming election.