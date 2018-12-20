× Naperville Ribfest to relocate in 2020

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — After 30 years, Naperville’s Ribfest will leave its longtime home in Knoch Park.

The Daily Herald reports the annual July 4 festival will relocate after next summer.

The park district have plans to redevelop Knoch Park, and officials have told organizers they’ll have to find a new venue for 2020.

Exchange Club of Naperville, who sponsor Ribfest, say they are looking at other large parks and even some fairground sites — possibly even outside of Naperville.

The executive director of Exchange Club says that even with a new site, Ribfest will still remain a Fourth of July weekend spectacular — with ribs, entertainment and carnival.

Ribfest has raised more than $16 million for a number of charities that work to end child abuse and domestic violence.