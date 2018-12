Mentalist Sidney Friedman Returns with Another Amazing Prediction Feat!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sidney Friedman is an event lifter. Usher in the New Year with a positive and extrasensory experience. The fifth consecutive year, Davenport’s Cabaret, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, brings back mentalist SIDNEY FRIEDMAN on New Year’s Eve, Monday, December 31st at 10:30 PM with his mystical magical one-man show.

5th Annual

NEW YEAR'S PSYCHIC EVE

starring mentalist Sidney Friedman

December 31st at 10:30 PM

Davenport's Cabaret Room

1383 N Milwaukee Ave

Reservations & More Info:

www.SidneyFriedman.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mentalistsidneyfriedman

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sidneyseer