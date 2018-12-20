Memorial services held Thursday for Chicago Officer Conrad Gary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK LAWN, Ill. -- The first services will be held today for one of the two Chicago officers killed by a commuter train.

Fifth District Officers Eduardo Marmolejo, 36, and Conrad Gary, 31, chased a shooting suspect onto train tracks on the Far South Side around 6 p.m. Monday, and were both hit by a passing train near 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

Officer Gary's wake will be held Thursday at Blake Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn between 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. His funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday at St. Rita on 77th and Western.

Gary is survived by his wife and a 6-month-old daughter.

Officer Marmalejo's wake will be held Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., also at Blake Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.

His funeral mass begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, also at St. Rita.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Edward Brown, 24, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.