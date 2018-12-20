Man, 51, beaten with hammer during Humboldt Park carjacking

CHICAGO — A 51-year-old man was beaten with a hammer during a carjacking in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Police said the man was unloading his car in an alley on the 2600 block of West Haddon Avenue around 3:20 a.m. when two females and two black males pulled up and got out of a Chevy sedan. Police said a female offender began striking the victim in the head with a hammer while the other female and two males beat him.

The offenders then fled in the victim’s 2012 grey Lexus SUV.

The 51-year-old was taken to St. Mary’s hospital where he was stabilized. He suffered contusions to the head and lacerations to the nose.

No one was taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.