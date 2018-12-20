Lunchbreak: Pistachio Brittle and Hot Buttered Rum Marshmallows

Chef Toni Roberts
Event:
theWit Pop Up Shop
201 N. State Street
Chicago, IL 60601
Recipes:
Pistachio Brittle
Yield: approximately 2 1/2 lbs
8 fl oz water
3 cups sugar
½ cup light corn syrup
½ tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
2 tablespoons soft butter
3 cups pistachios, toasted
- Toast the pistachios in the oven at 350F until fragrant.
- Meanwhile, prepare a heat resistant surface to pour to brittle. Line the surface (marble or granite counter, unfinished wood such as a cutting board, a large sheet pan) with a baking mat (such as silpat) or foil sprayed heavily with pan spray.
- Add the pistachio, baking soda, salt, and butter to a bowl and set aside.
- Cook the water, sugar, and corn syrup to an amber caramel over high heat.
- Check the color of the caramel by lifting a little out with a high heat spatula or wooden spoon and look through the caramel to see the true color. (As opposed to looking in the pan which will show a darker color.)
- Remove from the heat and dump in the pistachios, baking soda, salt and butter.
- Stir safely and vigorously until all of the butter is melted and the pistachios are mixed in.
- Pour onto your prepared surface.
- Spread with the spatula and pull as it cools. Be very careful!
- Cool completely and store in an airtight container at room temperature.
Hot Buttered Rum Marshmallows
Yield: 12 large marshmallows
2 fl oz water
2 fl oz dark rum (such as Meyers)
1 ½ cup sugar
½ cup corn syrup
½ cup egg whites (about 4-5 eggs worth)
1/8 tsp cream of tartar
6 gelatin sheets, bloomed in cold water or 2 tablespoons powdered gelatin bloomed as directed
1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste or extract
¼ tsp salt
½ tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp nutmeg
1/8 tsp clove
Zest of 1 orange
Food coloring (optional, I like orange, yellow and pink)
Cornstarch as needed
- Prepare a pan for the marshmallows by spraying with pan spray, line with parchment, and heavily spray the parchment. Have a top sheet of parchment sprayed and ready on the side.
- Begin whipping the egg whites and cream of tartar on high speed to stiff peaks.
- In another pot, cook the water, rum, sugar and corn syrup to 240F.
- Add the gelatin to the cooked sugar.
- Turn down the mixer speed (mixing the egg whites) to medium and slowly pour the cooked sugar down the side of the bowl avoiding the whip.
- Whip until cool about 10 minutes.
- Add the vanilla, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and orange. Whip to thoroughly combine.
- Remove the bowl from the mixer and the whip attachment.
- Add sporadic drops of food color.
- Use a large spatula to gently fold 2-3 times. Do not mix until it is fully marbled as it will then overmix as it is being spread in to the pan.
- Spread the marshmallow into the pan and top with the prepared top sheet of sprayed parchment.
- Allow to set 5 hours.
- Peel off parchment and turn out onto a liberally cornstarch covered cutting board. Cut as desired and toss with cornstarch.
- Store in an airtight container at room temp or in the freezer.