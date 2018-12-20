Lunchbreak: Pistachio Brittle and Hot Buttered Rum Marshmallows

Chef Toni Roberts

Event:

theWit Pop Up Shop

201 N. State Street

Chicago, IL 60601

www.abitofthewit.com

Recipes:

Pistachio Brittle

Yield: approximately 2 1/2 lbs

8 fl oz water

3 cups sugar

½ cup light corn syrup

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

2 tablespoons soft butter

3 cups pistachios, toasted

  • Toast the pistachios in the oven at 350F until fragrant.
  • Meanwhile, prepare a heat resistant surface to pour to brittle. Line the surface (marble or granite counter, unfinished wood such as a cutting board, a large sheet pan) with a baking mat (such as silpat) or foil sprayed heavily with pan spray.
  • Add the pistachio, baking soda, salt, and butter to a bowl and set aside.
  • Cook the water, sugar, and corn syrup to an amber caramel over high heat.
  • Check the color of the caramel by lifting a little out with a high heat spatula or wooden spoon and look through the caramel to see the true color. (As opposed to looking in the pan which will show a darker color.)
  • Remove from the heat and dump in the pistachios, baking soda, salt and butter.
  • Stir safely and vigorously until all of the butter is melted and the pistachios are mixed in.
  • Pour onto your prepared surface.
  • Spread with the spatula and pull as it cools. Be very careful!
  • Cool completely and store in an airtight container at room temperature.

  Hot Buttered Rum Marshmallows

Yield: 12 large marshmallows

2 fl oz water

2 fl oz dark rum (such as Meyers)

1 ½ cup sugar

½ cup corn syrup

½ cup egg whites (about 4-5 eggs worth)

1/8 tsp cream of tartar

6 gelatin sheets, bloomed in cold water or 2 tablespoons powdered gelatin bloomed as directed

1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste or extract

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

1/8 tsp clove

Zest of 1 orange

Food coloring (optional, I like orange, yellow and pink)

Cornstarch as needed

  • Prepare a pan for the marshmallows by spraying with pan spray, line with parchment, and heavily spray the parchment. Have a top sheet of parchment sprayed and ready on the side.
  • Begin whipping the egg whites and cream of tartar on high speed to stiff peaks.
  • In another pot, cook the water, rum, sugar and corn syrup to 240F.
  • Add the gelatin to the cooked sugar.
  • Turn down the mixer speed (mixing the egg whites) to medium and slowly pour the cooked sugar down the side of the bowl avoiding the whip.
  • Whip until cool about 10 minutes.
  • Add the vanilla, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and orange. Whip to thoroughly combine.
  • Remove the bowl from the mixer and the whip attachment.
  • Add sporadic drops of food color.
  • Use a large spatula to gently fold 2-3 times. Do not mix until it is fully marbled as it will then overmix as it is being spread in to the pan.
  • Spread the marshmallow into the pan and top with the prepared top sheet of sprayed parchment.
  • Allow to set 5 hours.
  • Peel off parchment and turn out onto a liberally cornstarch covered cutting board. Cut as desired and toss with cornstarch.
  • Store in an airtight container at room temp or in the freezer.