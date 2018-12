Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago folk-rock band, Edward & Graham is here to promote their headlining show at Schubas. You can also stream their music on Spotify or Apple Music.

Edward & Graham

with special guests: The Long Lost and Almond&Olive

8PM

Schubas Tavern

3159 N Southport Ave,

Chicago, IL, 60657

lh-st.com/Shows/12-21-2018+Edward+and+Graham

edwardandgraham.com

instagram.com/edwardandgraham

facebook.com/edwardandgraham