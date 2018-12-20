Full list of Illinois laws going into effect in 2019

CHICAGO — The new year means new state laws in Illinois. On Jan. 1, 2019, 253 new laws will go into effect.
To see the full list, click here. Here are a few of the highlights:
- Children under the age of two will be required to be in a rear facing car seat. However, there are weight and height exemptions.
- There will be a 72 hour waiting period for all gun purchases. This closes the gun show loophole for purchases made by a non resident.
- School safety drills must be conducted within 90 days of the start of the school year.
- Nursing mothers will be exempt from jury duty.
- Background checks will be required for every ride operator at carnivals and amusement attractions.