× Dense Fog Advisory for westernmost portions of the Chicago area until 2PM CST

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 2PM CST for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle Counties (gray-shaded counties on the headlined map).

Dense fog has developed over an area along and just east of Interstate-39 in westernmost portions of the Chicago area. Visibility has dropped to less than a quarter-mile in that area, falling to near zero at many locations. If traveling in that area, be prepared for sudden changes to much reduced visibility and slow travel.

A cold front will move slowly east through our area today. Along and ahead of the frontal boundary scattered showers/drizzle will occur with temperatures and dew-points closing to near 100% relative humidity, enabling the fog to develop and persist. Once the front passes a given location, winds will shift to the northwest and the drier air will allow improving visibility.

Below is a map depicting current visibility…