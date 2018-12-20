× Cubs extend the contract of radio play-by-play announcer Pat Hughes

CHICAGO – A generation of Cubs’ fans in Chicago have grown up with his voice calling the games of their team on the airwaves. Now Pat Hughes is going to continue that role for the next few years.

On Thursday, the Cubs announced that the longtime play-by-play voice of the team has signed a multi-year contract extension to continue calling games for the team on 670 The Score and the team’s radio network.

Great News: The Cubs have announced that play-by-play announcer Pat Hughes has received a multi-year extension with the team to continue his role on @670TheScore & Cubs network. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/vomwvMRj5u — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) December 20, 2018

Hughes has been the primary radio announcer since the 1996 season and will start his 24th year this spring with the team.

“For more than two decades, Pat has brought Cubs games to life for our fans as the radio voice of the Cubs. He has delivered countless monumental play-by-play calls from walk-off victories to no-hitters and of course, our 2016 World Series win,” said Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney in a statement released by the team. “We look forward to Pat continuing to make history with our team and deliver many more memorable moments for our fans.”

A baseball play-by-play announcer since 1978, Hughes came to Chicago after a long stint as the radio play-by-play voice of the Milwaukee Brewers. Since then, he’s watched arguably one of the most successful eras of the franchise, as he’s called postseason games in eight different seasons with the Cubs.

Hughes had the honor of being the first broadcaster in team history to call a World Series championship, doing so on November 2, 2016 when Kris Bryant threw the final out to Anthony Rizzo to end an 8-7 Cubs victory over the Indians at Progressive Field.

Now he’ll get the chance to make calls like this for a few more years.