Comedian Michael Colyar stops by to talk about his upcoming one man show, “Michael Colyar’s Mama”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michael Colyar is an actor, comedian, and author. Michael is a true one man show and continues to do what he does best while packing out shows in major cities night after night. His wit, charm and unique sense of style has been captivating audiences since the 80’s. He joins us this morning to discuss his profession, the importance of family and overcoming his drug addiction.

Michael Colyar's Mama

Friday - Sunday

DuSable Museum

740 E. 56th

Chicago

For times and tickets: therealmichaelcolyar.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/michael_colyar

Twitter: https://twitter.com/michaelcolyar