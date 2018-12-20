Chief Entertaining Officer, Tim Laird give us the best last-minute drinks & treats for any Holiday Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tim Laird – America’s C.E.O. (Chief Entertaining Officer) – is an authority on wines and spirits with more than 20 years experience in the hospitality industry. A connoisseur of fine wines, spirits and champagnes, Tim is also a gourmet chef and a master at entertaining and execution. He makes hundreds of appearances a year on radio and television programs and has appeared on The Today Show, The CBS Early Show, Fox & Friends, The Tonight Show; ABC World News Now and the CNN, FOX News and CNBC networks. Tim also hosts three weekly television shows in his home state of Kentucky -Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs and Secrets of Louisville Chefs Live and Secrets of Resort Chefs. He is a featured columnist for Louisville’s Food & Dining Magazine author of the book, That’s Entertaining! with Tim Laird, America’s C.E.O. – Chief Entertaining Officer and the recently released, That’s Entertaining! Cocktails and Appetizers.

Twitter: @TimLairdCheers

Instagram: @TimLairdCheers

https://www.facebook.com/TimLaird.AmericasCEO