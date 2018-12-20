× Bears have no intentions of letting up for the final two games of the regular season

LAKE FOREST – It seems a little hard to think they would do so, considering there is still a chance at a first round bye in the NFC Playoffs.

Giving some injured players a rest with a favorable spot in the postseason already locked up is an option for Matt Nagy, but he certainly doesn’t plan on using it.

“We’re in a great situation right now where we could be a lot of different seeds,” said Nagy. “The question that comes up of resting starters, this or that. That’s not even in the world of consideration for us. We’re trying to win. There’s too many other things that can happen.

“The fact of the matter is, realistically speaking, is we can be a higher seed, and if you have an opportunity to do that, then why wouldn’t you try for that.”

It’s not impossible by any means. Two wins and a loss by the Rams, and the Bears get the bye thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker. Los Angeles will be heavy favorites in their final two games against Cardinals and then the 49ers in the season finale. Two losses by the top seed Saints could open up an opportunity for the Bears to get the top seed in the conference as well.

San Francisco is the next opponent for the Bears this Sunday, and they won’t have the benefit of facing a resting team since they’ve still got plenty on the line.

“I think it will tell a lot about the type of guys we have. It’s kinda like coming off a bye or coming off a loss, how are you going to respond to it,” said quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. “We clinched, there’s certain ways we can go about this and we’ve just got to have a workman’s attitude. We’ve just got to come to work, continue to get better, stay aggressive, and try to go ‘1-0’ each and every single week.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s the regular season, postseason. We’ve just got to continue to get better.”

Right now the team is doing that, having responded to a loss against the Giants with impressive wins over the Rams and Packers. One could argue the team is playing it’s best football at the moment, which is a rhythm the Bears don’t want to disturb.

“To keep the momentum, we want to win, if we’re playing the game, we want to win,” said tight end Trey Burton. “It doesn’t matter about the playoffs or anything like that, it’s about winning and keeping this momentum that we have.”

Can all the Bears buy into that? Nagy’s pretty confident they can.

“You can’t be satisfied, that’s who are guys are,” said Nagy. “We don’t really need to harp that too much to the guys, they get that. The coaches understand that. For me, it’s kinda easy, because I’ve been brought up that way.”

This year, he’s coached that way too.