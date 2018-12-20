× Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday @ Dallas

➢ The Blackhawks beat the Predators, 2-1, on Tuesday, just their second win in their last 12 games. Chicago is 6-15-5 (.327) against teams above .500 this season, worst in the NHL.

➢ Dallas snapped a four-game losing streak, all on the road, with a 2-0 win at home over Calgary. The Stars are averaging 3.5 goals at home compared to 2.2 on the road, the third-largest difference (1.3) in hockey.

➢ The Stars swept the season series last year, winning two of the four games in overtime or via a shootout. In 2016-17, the Blackhawks swept the season series, 5-0-0. Since then, Chicago has scored 24 goals in the nine games, while Dallas has scored 25.

➢ Erik Gustafsson recorded a goal and an assist against Nashville and has a point in four straight games. Chicago gets 28.5 percent of its points from defensemen this season, third most in the NHL.

➢ Miro Heiskanen is averaging 23 minutes and seven seconds on the ice this season, on pace to be the third most by a rookie (minimum 30 games) in the last 10 seasons (Tyler Myers, 23:44 in 2009-10; Jonas Brodin , 23:13 in 2012-13).