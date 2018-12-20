Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday @ Dallas

The Blackhawks beat the Predators, 2-1, on Tuesday, just their second win in their last 12 games. Chicago is 6-15-5 (.327) against teams above .500 this season, worst in the NHL.
Dallas snapped a four-game losing streak, all on the road, with a 2-0 win at home over Calgary. The Stars are averaging 3.5 goals at home compared to 2.2 on the road, the third-largest difference (1.3) in hockey.
The Stars swept the season series last year, winning two of the four games in overtime or via a shootout. In 2016-17, the Blackhawks swept the season series, 5-0-0. Since then, Chicago has scored 24 goals in the nine games, while Dallas has scored 25.  
Erik Gustafsson recorded a goal and an assist against Nashville and has a point in four straight games. Chicago gets 28.5 percent of its points from defensemen this season, third most in the NHL.
Miro Heiskanen is averaging 23 minutes and seven seconds on the ice this season, on pace to be the third most by a rookie (minimum 30 games) in the last 10 seasons (Tyler Myers, 23:44 in 2009-10; Jonas Brodin, 23:13 in 2012-13).
Dallas has allowed only 22 goals in the first period this season, second fewest in the NHL (Boston, 21). Chicago has allowed 52 goals in the first period, by