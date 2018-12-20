× 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash shuts down traffic on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO — A person was killed after a multi-vehicle crash shut down traffic on the Kennedy Expressway Thursday evening.

Illinois State Police said said four cars were involved in a crash on the outbound Kennedy Expressway near Ogden Avenue.

Fire officials said a 59-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Officials said he may have had a heart attack or other medical emergency before the crash.

All lanes are expected to be open around 10 p.m.