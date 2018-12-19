× Bulls guard Zach LaVine out 2-4 weeks with an ankle sprain

CHICAGO – He’s missed the last two games due to a left ankle injury, and now it appears that ailment will keep Zach LaVine out of the Bulls lineup for a little longer.

On Wednesday, head coach Jim Boylen announced that the guard will miss the next 2-to-4 weeks with an ankle sprain. It was injured during the Bulls’ loss to the Magic in Mexico City and left the guard on the sidelines for the win against the Spurs and the loss to the Thunder on Monday.

With his injury, Boylen loses his leading scorer, as LaVine has 23.8 points per game along with 4.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest. The guard, who came over from Minnesota in the Jimmy Butler trade in the Summer of 2017, had missed just one other game this season.

It continues an unusual few weeks for LaVine, who was at the center of the Sunday practice controversy earlier in the month that nearly led to a few players boycott. It led to the formation of a leadership committee on the team, which LaVine is apart of along with Justin Holiday, Robin Lopez, Lauri Markkanen, and Bobby Portis.