What is the difference in sunrise, sunset times at the two solstices at Chicago and Green Bay?



Due to the 23.5 degree tilt of the Earth’s axis from its orbital plane, the amount of daylight in the Northern Hemisphere increases when traveling north at the summer solstice and decreases at the winter solstice. Chicago records 15 hours and 13 minutes of daylight on the summer solstice with a sunrise at 5:16 am and a sunset at 8:29 pm. To the north, daylight at Green Bay increases to 15 hours and 34 minutes based of a sunrise at 5:07 am and a sunset at 8:41pm. On the winter solstice Green Bay’s daylight totals just 8 hours and 50 minutes with a sunrise at 7:25am and sunset at 4:15pm while in Chicago daylight increases to 9 hours and 8 minutes based on a 7:15 am sunrise and a sunset at 4:23 pm.