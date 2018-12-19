Watch Ana Belaval share her famous ‘Coquito’ recipe (Puerto Rican eggnog)

Posted 11:23 AM, December 19, 2018, by , Updated at 11:32AM, December 19, 2018

Ingredients:

  • 3  cans of evaporated milk (12 oz cans)
  • 1  of condensed milk (14 oz can)
  • 1 can of Cream of Coconut (what you make Pina Coladas with) (15 0z can)
  • Rum (light rum)
  • Cinnamon sticks

Instructions:

  1. Whisk evaporated, condensed milk and cream of coconut in a bowl.
  2. Whisk the cream of coconut well so it doesn’t have lumps.
  3. Pour in rum. (I don’t have an exact measure. I would do half a bottle and then taste it. You decide how you like it.)
  4. Put 2 cinnamon sticks in an empty bottle.
  5. Pour in Coquito.
  6. Refrigerate and serve cold in small shot or cordial glasses.

Enjoy and happy holidays!