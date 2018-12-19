Watch Ana Belaval share her famous ‘Coquito’ recipe (Puerto Rican eggnog)

Ingredients:
- 3 cans of evaporated milk (12 oz cans)
- 1 of condensed milk (14 oz can)
- 1 can of Cream of Coconut (what you make Pina Coladas with) (15 0z can)
- Rum (light rum)
- Cinnamon sticks
Instructions:
- Whisk evaporated, condensed milk and cream of coconut in a bowl.
- Whisk the cream of coconut well so it doesn’t have lumps.
- Pour in rum. (I don’t have an exact measure. I would do half a bottle and then taste it. You decide how you like it.)
- Put 2 cinnamon sticks in an empty bottle.
- Pour in Coquito.
- Refrigerate and serve cold in small shot or cordial glasses.
Enjoy and happy holidays!