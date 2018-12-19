U.S. Air Force Jazz Ensemble performs live at WGN!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Airmen of Note is the premier jazz ensemble of the United States Air Force. They are stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., and it's one of six musical ensembles that comprise the U.S. Air Force Band.

They were created in 1950 to continue the tradition of Major Glenn Miller's Army Air Forces dance band, the current band consist of 18 active duty Airmen musicians including one vocalist.

They will be performing at the Midwest Band and Orchestral Convention from December 19th through the 21st.

