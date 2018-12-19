× Ricketts family once considered moving the Cubs out of Chicago: report

CHICAGO — Newly published emails reveal the Ricketts family once considered moving the Cubs out of Chicago.

According to the website Splinter, Todd Ricketts was incensed that Mayor Rahm Emanuel rejected a taxpayer subsidy to renovate Wrigley Field in 2013, and he suggested moving the team.

In an email to his father, Todd Ricketts wrote, perhaps his family was “not the right organization to own the Cubs.”

The mayor’s office responded, “The mayor told the Ricketts family the same thing he told the owners of the Hawks and the Bulls —you own it, you pay for it. Negotiations can sometimes be heated, but the end result here was good for both the city and the Cubs.”