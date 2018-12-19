Rainy, seasonably mild Thursday

After experiencing abundant sunshine early this week, clouds will thicken over the area Thursday with occasional light rain as a cold front moves from west to east through the area. Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 40s Thursday morning before dropping off in the afternoon. Chicago’s veteran weather observer, Frank Wachowski, recorded 100% sunshine Monday and Tuesday and 58% of possible sunshine Wednesday – making the average sunshine so far this month 58%—normal is 41%.

Colder air will arrive as the leading edge of Canadian high pressure noses into our area. The rain may become mixed with or change over into a wet snow before ending from the west later Thursday night. While temperatures will most likely not make it out of the 30s the next few days, they still will be above normal for this time of the year.