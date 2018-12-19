Preckwinkle drops challenge to Mendoza’s ballot signatures

CHICAGO — Toni Preckwinkle dropped her challenge to Susana Mendoza’s mayoral ballot petitions Wednesday.

Preckwinkle had claimed 14,000 signatures were not valid on Mendoza’s nominating petitions.

Earlier Wednesday, Mendoza’s campaign released a statement saying, “based on the current status of the records exam, their count shows more than 13,000 valid ballot petition signatures, with almost half of the challenged signatures still left to review. The number puts Mendoza far above the 12,500 required signatures to appear on the February ballot.”

Preckwinkle dropped the challenge and released her own statement saying, “Being Mayor of Chicago is a tough job. That’s why there are high standards for getting on the ballot. While the campaign is dropping its challenge to Susana Mendoza’s petitions, Chicago voters should know that she just barely met the bar to be included on the ballot. This fits a pattern of Mendoza being unprepared to tackle the critical duties of the office. Since getting into this race, Mendoza has repeatedly dodged questions and failed to bring any new ideas.”

Mendoza’s campaign responded with: “Today Susana’s opponent decided to drop her bogus petition challenge that she knew was nothing more than an attempt at a self-coronation and a complete waste of nearly $1 million in taxpayer dollars. The boss of the party bosses desperately tried to keep Susana out of the race and she failed. Despite what boss Preckwinkle hoped, there will be an election and voters will hold her accountable for her record of raising taxes first and providing transparency last. Her political games are exactly why Chicago needs a mayor focused on the next generation, instead of just the next four years.”

Chicago’s mayoral election is on February 26th.