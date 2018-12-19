× Once a Bulls trade acquisition, Spencer Dinwiddie helps beat them with the Nets Wednesday

CHICAGO – Maybe somewhere in the arena, John Paxson and Gar Forman wonder if they might have had someone under their noses that could be contributing for them today.

Certainly it had to be on their mind Wednesday night, when Spencer Dinwiddie added another difficult chapter to the team’s season at the United Center.

Acquired in a trade, then waived, re-signed for training camp, then waived, then signed by their G-League affiliate was the guard’s journey with the team in 2016. He would eventually end up on the Nets late that year, and since has became a regular contributor to the team in Brooklyn.

Facing his old team Wednesday night, Dinwiddie continued to show what the Bulls could have had in one of the better nights of his career. The guard scored a game-high 27 points against the Bulls, including a steal on the Bulls’ final possession along with the final two free throws that locked up a 96-93 Nets victory.

The guard was 8-of-15 from the field with four three-pointers while also dishing out three assists on the evening. The last of those came on a pass to Joe Harris, who gave the Nets the lead for good with 43 seconds to go.

It was the second-highest scoring game of Dinwiddie’s career and the second time he scored 27 points in his career, doing so against the Sixers on January 31, 2018. The guard had 31 points in a win over the Raptors on January 8th of that year.

Oh, and the efforts by Dinwiddie sent the Bulls to 7-25 on the season, the worst in the NBA.