New sentencing date set for cover-up trial of 3 Chicago cops

CHICAGO — The judge in the police conspiracy trial of three current and former Chicago police officers says she will rule on the case Jan. 15.

Former Detective David March, former Officer Joseph Walsh and Officer Thomas Gaffney are accused of conspiring to cover-up the deadly police shooting of Laquan McDonald.

The trial ended in November and the judge delayed her verdict on Dec. 19.

The judge is also expected to rule on the request from several media organizations, who are seeking exhibits from the trial in January.