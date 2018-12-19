Nancy Armour looks back on the year in sports in 2018 on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - On the same day as our annual "Sports Feedies" awards, we wanted to have a guest on the show to wrap up the year in local and national sports.

Nancy Armour was the perfect guest to do that.

The USA Today columnist had great perspective on Wednesday's Sports Feed on the biggest story of the year in Chicago - the Bears' return to prominence in the NFL - along with some national stories that made headlines in 2018.

She spoke with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on the program about those stories, and you can see their discussion on Wednesday's show on CLTV in the video above or below.